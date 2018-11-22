Recreational cannabis users said they have been waiting for a store to open up in Red Deer and Green Town was the first on Thursday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Recreational cannabis has arrived in Red Deer

Green Town opened on Thursday

Red Deer’s first recreational cannabis store opened on Thursday with a crowd of about 75 eager customers waiting to shop.

The line up at Green Town, located at 5111 49 St., looped around to the back of the downtown building.

“I got here at 8:15 this morning. I was first in line,” said Justin Pierce, of Red Deer.

“I’m really excited. I’m a medical patient. So I used to order it through my licensed producer directly. Lately they’ve been having a lot of shortage.”

He has used medical cannabis for about nine years to address his epileptic seizures.

Prior to the store opening at 10 a.m., Tyler Stevens, Green Town general manager, said opening Red Deer’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary was unbelievable.

“A lot of us inside, and out here, never thought we’d see the day where we’d have legal cannabis. So this is a ground-breaking day for all of us,” said Stevens outside the store where customers patiently waited.

He said it still might take a little while for those who demonized cannabis to come around.

“But I feel as more information comes out, they’ll have a change of heart as well.”

On Tuesday, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) temporarily suspended issuing any more cannabis retail licences until further notice due to the national cannabis shortage.

Stevens said the AGLC is working hard to address the supply.

“I’m sure as soon as they get the OK more cannabis businesses will be allowed. Right now we’re in a very good position and we’re happy about that.”

He said as far as the shortage, the store will roll with the punches.

“The AGLC, again they’re working very hard. We’re ordering every week so we’re doing the best we can to get our stock and they’re doing the best they can.”

Michaela Cook, of Red Deer, said it’s nice to buy legal cannabis that will be cured properly without chemicals that rip up your lungs.

She said the store is only a half hour walk from home.

“I’m really happy that it’s happening. Really happy, really excited. I want some weed,” she laughed while waiting in line.

Other cannabis stores waiting to open in Red Deer are Fire & Flower Red Deer location and Clarity Cannabis. Neither have received their licence yet according to the AGLC website.


