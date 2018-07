A recycle truck was on fire in Penhold Tuesday. Photo supplied

A recycling truck in Penhold caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Two fire units and nine firefighters responded to the fire shorly after 3 p.m.

Jamie Southwell, acting fire lieutenant, said the driver noticed the contents of the truck on fire and was unable to dump his load.

Penhold Public Works crews used a loader to help unload the vehicle, he said.

No injuries were reported.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

