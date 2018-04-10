Recycling pilot project coming for ag plastics

Lacombe, Ponoka and Red Deer counties backing project to recycle grain bags

Three rural Central Alberta municipalities have joined forces on an agricultural plastic recycling initiative.

The three-year pilot project was approved by Red Deer County council on Tuesday. Lacombe County has taken the lead on the project, administering it, buying equipment and co-ordinating pickup service. Ponoka County has also joined.

It will cost Red Deer County an estimated $4,420 in 2018 for its share of grain bag roller equipment, as well as $2,500 annually to deliver the service.

Depending on the success of the project, costs could increase.

“It’s a pilot project. We know there’s interest out there,” said Cody McIntosh, Red Deer County agricultural services manager. “How much, we’re not sure.”

The equipment will be purchased this summer and an information campaign will be launched ahead of harvest season so farmers know what plastics are recyclable.

“The timing would work out pretty well,” said McIntosh.

The kind of plastic that can be used for recycling is typically used in grain bags. A 2012 Alberta Agriculture study estimated about 1,000 tonnes of grain bags are used by farmers annually.

Many farms routinely burn agricultural plastics, which releases harmful toxins into the air.

Coun. Connie Huelsman was pleased that the recycling project was a joint initiative. “I see this as another excellent example of Red Deer County collaborating with our neighbouring municipalities.”

Coun. Philip Massier had a few words of caution. It’s appropriate for the municipalities to get the project going, but once established, others should take over, he suggested.

There is also the question of how to cover the cost of a plastic recycling program. Massier said he did not want to see farmers who use grain bins, instead of plastic, paying to recycle other farmers’ plastics.

If the program proves successful, it should be extended across the province, he said.


