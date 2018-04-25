Red Deer Advocate readers support Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

By a wide margin, Red Deer Advocate readers support the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, according to a recent poll.

The online poll, which ran from April 18 to 24, received 655 votes. Of those 64.58 per cent, 423 total votes, supported the expansion.

Meanwhile, 232 voters, or 35.42 per cent, do not support the pipeline expansion.

Trans Mountain is a pipeline that carries crude and refined oil from Alberta to B.C. owned by Kinder Morgan and has been in use since 1953. Kinder Morgan is trying to build a second pipeline as part of an expansion of the system’s capacity from 300,000 barrels a day to 890,000.


Red Deer Advocate readers support Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

