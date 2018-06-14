24 Squadron Air Cadets on parade at Cormack Armouries. (File photo by Red Deer Advocate)

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

A year’s worth of work will be on display as Red Deer’s air and army cadets have their ceremonial review.

This Saturday the 24th Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron and the 1390 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corp will both get a chance to show their parents and commanding officers what they have learned over the year.

“It’s their year end where they go on parade in full dress uniform,” said Leonard MacQuarrie, public relations representative for the air cadets. “They have a guest officer come and do an inspection of the cadets and have awards and promotions given out.”

The event is called the Annual Ceremonial Review.

The cadet program offers young Canadians interested in challenging and rewarding activities an opportunity to learn life and work skills including teamwork, leadership and citizenship.

The Army Cadets start at 10 a.m. from Camille J. Lerouge School, 5530 42A Ave., and conclude at the Cormack Armoury, 4402 55th St. The Air Cadets get their turn at 2 p.m. MacQuarrie estimates each ceremony will take about an hour.

There will be displays for the parents to see what their children have done. There are about 150 cadets between the three local programs.

The 126th Red Deer Sea Cadets held their Annual Cadet Review on June 2 at the Cormack Armoury.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Maskwacis rainbow crosswalk first on Canadian reserve, officials say

A rainbow crosswalk in Maskwacis might be the first one on a… Continue reading

Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

Year-end showcase this Saturday

WATCH: Innisfail Pro Rodeo brings cowboy action to Central Alberta

Pro rodeo returns to Innisfail at the Daines Ranch this weekend. The… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire damages two Red Deer homes

Fire likely caused by child

Town of Ponoka workers vote to strike

Town council rejects mediated agreement

WATCH: Red Deer soccer player to train with Real Madrid in Spain this summer

Kristofer Grobmeier, 17, was one of 16 Canadians selected to train with the team

Byelection called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

Vote to fill empty seat left vacant by Don McIntyre

#BuyCanadian: Pocketbook patriotism takes off amid U.S. trade tensions

Bonnie Hallman of Winnipeg had been booked to board a Disney cruise… Continue reading

No reported right whale deaths in Canadian waters so far in 2018, officials say

HALIFAX — There have been no reported deaths of North Atlantic right… Continue reading

Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee

Los Angeles police are investigating reports of elder abuse against Marvel Comics’… Continue reading

Kardashian West, woman Trump freed say they won’t stop now

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. — Kim Kardashian West and Alice Marie Johnson, the woman… Continue reading

Science Says: What happens when researchers make mistakes

Everyone makes mistakes, but when scientists do, the remedy goes far beyond… Continue reading

Russia foots huge bill to host World Cup, but what you see might not be what you get

MOSCOW — The capital of the world’s first communist country has become… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Métis fiddler Patti Kusturok in Red Deer

The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month