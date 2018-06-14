Red Deer Air and Army cadets prepare for Annual Ceremonial Review

A year’s worth of work will be on display as Red Deer’s air and army cadets have their ceremonial review.

This Saturday the 24th Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron and the 1390 Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corp will both get a chance to show their parents and commanding officers what they have learned over the year.

“It’s their year end where they go on parade in full dress uniform,” said Leonard MacQuarrie, public relations representative for the air cadets. “They have a guest officer come and do an inspection of the cadets and have awards and promotions given out.”

The event is called the Annual Ceremonial Review.

The cadet program offers young Canadians interested in challenging and rewarding activities an opportunity to learn life and work skills including teamwork, leadership and citizenship.

The Army Cadets start at 10 a.m. from Camille J. Lerouge School, 5530 42A Ave., and conclude at the Cormack Armoury, 4402 55th St. The Air Cadets get their turn at 2 p.m. MacQuarrie estimates each ceremony will take about an hour.

There will be displays for the parents to see what their children have done. There are about 150 cadets between the three local programs.

The 126th Red Deer Sea Cadets held their Annual Cadet Review on June 2 at the Cormack Armoury.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter