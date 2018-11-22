Red Deer Airport plans apron improvements, new generator puchase with municipal funding

Airplanes will be able to safely land at Red Deer Airport even during blackouts after a new stand-by generator is installed in 2019.

Funding for this power source, which is needed to light the runway when the main electrical system fails, will come out of the $1 million Red Deer Airport CEO Graham Ingham is asking from the City of Red Deer and County of Red Deer.

The city just approved its half of the funding this week, and the county is expected to make its decision before the end of the year.

Ingham is grateful for the city’s contribution and hopes to get more good news from the county soon.

Having a back-up generator means planes can always make night landings at the airport, even when the power is out to the surrounding area. Otherwise, he explained, airplanes have to turn around and find a landing place with lighting.

The funds will also enable the refurbishment of concrete on one of the airport’s crumbling aprons, and to buy more security cameras. Ingham isn’t aware of a vandalism problem, but said more cameras are needed “to satisfy our tenants that we have adequate security in place.”

In the meantime, he’s applying for federal and provincial grants for a proposed $9 million expansion to the Red Deer Airport. This would provide a larger apron in front of the terminal building, and increase the size of the terminal, itself.

Ingham said these improvements are necessary to attract ultra-low-cost carriers, such as Enerjet, which has indicated interest in potentially flying out of the Red Deer Airport.

The company that flies 737s and smaller planes, is co-owned by one of the founders of WestJet, who has a great deal of experience in the airline industry, said Ingham. He hopes to hear more about the company’s potentially operating out of Red Deer by early next year.

Meanwhile, if all needed funding comes in from Red Deer County for the smaller ticket items, Ingham said the smaller apron improvements and purchase of the stand-by generator will be done by next spring.



