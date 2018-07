The Red Deer Airport’s annual Boot Scootin’ BBQ is set for takeoff.

There will be live entertainment, face-painting, crafts and more at the event July 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the airport.

All proceeds raised at the barbecue will go toward the Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre.

For more information visit www.flyreddeer.com.



