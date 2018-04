Grade 12 student Ethan Sisson, left, and teacher Evelyn Chan give a presentation of the $10,000 grant the North Cottage High School received from Best Buy and what it has been used for. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

A Red Deer school was one of 10 in Canada who benefited from a $10,000 grant from Best Buy.

North Cottage High School, located in Riverside Meadows, was among the 275 applicants for the grant.

The money went towards high-end computers and monitors, a photo printer, a GoPro camera and other camera accessories. All of which have strengthened the alternative school’s computer and graphic design programming.

More to come.