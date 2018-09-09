Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day was recognized with flags at half-mast and the playing of The Last Post at Red Deer Emergency Services Station 1 on Sunday morning.

Capt. Doug Vesely, with Red Deer Emergency Services, said the day was proclaimed just last year, but locally the first ceremony was held 16 years ago to recognize firefighters who lost their lives after the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York.

“The Government of Canada recognizes the dangers firefighters often face in carrying out their duties and the ultimate sacrifice of firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty,” said Vesely who spoke before firefighters who gathered from Red Deer and surrounding municipalities, officials and members of the public.

“The second Sunday in September of each year is now designated in memory of firefighters. Firefighters’ National Memorial Day will commemorate their courage, their selflessness and their unwavering commitment to serving their duties.”

Emergency Services Honour Guards laid wreaths of remembrance, observed a minute of silence to reflect on the lost lives of firefighters, as well as emergency medical service members and law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve their communities.

Vesely said it’s important for firefighters to gather to support each other and to hear the names of those who have died on the job.

“Most of the names read out today we never met, but it’s important to honour their commitment to the field we’ve chosen and it’s important to not just let those names pass through the pages of history without being remembered.”

Vesely said the Red Deer Emergency Services family is made up of 160 firefighter paramedics, as well as members who work Red Deer Emergency Services inspections, training and dispatch.


