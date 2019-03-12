Photo contributed

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce turns 125

The Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 125th anniversary Sunday.

In 1894 the Red Deer Board of Trade was established and set its first goal to establish a municipal government for the area. By 1901 Red Deer was incorporated as a town.

As time went on the Board of Trade become more heavily involved in improving Red Deer’s position and eventually became involved in national issues. By 1953 the Board of Trade had experienced such growth that a decision was made to officially change its name to the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber plans to spend a good part of 2019 promoting its roots in the community and historical significance at events and through marketing efforts.

“We have several things planned this year that tie in to our 125 year anniversary. Including our 125 year brand that is a replicating the original Welcome to Red Deer sign from the 1960s. The chamber has been a pillar in the community and instrumental in helping shape Red Deer into the vibrant city it is today,” says Rick More, CEO, Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber invites its members Friday at an open house from 2-4pm to kick off the celebrations. Members and the public can watch for their communications throughout the year and can follow them on social media through their Facebook: www.fb.com/RedDeerChamber and Twitter: @reddeerchamber

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce is a collaborative leader in building a globally significant region and a vibrant community.


