Patricia Samson, sales associate at Glenn’s Gift Shop, arranges some western-style blankets, brought in to appeal to customers during the Canadian Finals Rodeo. (Photo by LANA MICHELIn/Advocate staff).

Red Deer-area businesses prepare for economic boost from Canadian Finals Rodeo

Hotels, restaurants, gift shops get ready for rodeo fans

Western blankets and horse statues already fill the shelves of at least one Gasoline Alley gift shop, as local merchants prepare to lasso profits from next week’s Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The week-long event, which is committed to run in Red Deer over the next 10 years, is expected to inject an additional $20 million to $30 million annually into the local economy.

Some of the impact is already being felt by Gasoline Alley hotels, as a few are readying to put out no-vacancy signs for rodeo week, Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

“We’re really feeling the effect” — and the excitement, said Kim Pryznyk, manager of The Suites, which has all 43 units already booked up for the CFR.

“We’re all just running around, trying to get ready.”

Up to 8,000 spectators are expected to attend the Canadian Finals Rodeo, which will be presented for the first time outside of Calgary or Edmonton. Many out-of-town competitors, as well as their production teams, will be arriving in the city and require accommodation.

The Holiday Inn and Suites in Gasoline Alley has made so many rodeo-related bookings that participants in a local volleyball tournament had to be turned away. Front desk manager Angela Desharnais confirmed her hotel is extra full at a time of year when weekend sports tournaments are usually welcome business.

Rodeo buffs from B.C. and Saskatchewan will be staying at the Hampton Inn and Suites, which is already sold out for a couple of nights.

“We’re getting calls from pretty much all the western provinces,” said general manager Param Virk, who expects the CFR to make a big economic impact.

Red Deer hotels are also feeling the love: The Black Knight Inn is already 89 per cent full during the rodeo, said front desk worker James Chen.

Local restaurants are also preparing for bustling business. “I expect (CFR) to be very big,” said Glenn Simon of Glenn’s Family Restaurant and Gift Shop in Gasoline Alley.

He’s been gearing up with more western-related gift items: “We have extra western blankets and horse paraphernalia — statues, mugs and shot glasses.”

The restaurant side of the business is expecting more customers. With the weather forecast being pretty good for next week, Simon expects many out-of-region patrons, comparable to during the Agri-Trade agricultural equipment show (which will follow the CFR in November).

“Agri-Trade is one of our busiest weeks,” said Simon, who joked “I love people who are cold and hungry — it’s perfect for business!”

He plans to bump up his serving and kitchen staff by about 30 per cent.

Earls restaurant in Red Deer is bracing for more diners next week. “With any big event, we are quite busy,” said manager Robbie Marz.

Previous story
Red Deer mall repurposes former Sears location

Just Posted

Red Deer mall repurposes former Sears location

The Great Indoors Market at Bower officially launches Nov. 10

Red Deer-area businesses prepare for economic boost from Canadian Finals Rodeo

Hotels, restaurants, gift shops get ready for rodeo fans

Sylvan Lake considering banning charcoal barbecues in lakefront parks

Town council wants more information on concerns about charcoal barbecues and over-sized tents

Winter Games relocates its Volunteer Centre

Now open at Bower Place in Red Deer

UFA donates $500,000 to Olds College

Money will go towards an innovation lab and “smart farm”

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Woody Baron co-authors children’s book

TORONTO — Woody Baron finds the spectre of tangling with a hulking… Continue reading

Sundin not surprised Leafs asking stars to take less money to stay together

TORONTO — Mats Sundin isn’t surprised the Toronto Maple Leafs are asking… Continue reading

Anywhere but Washington: Why DC stories rarely film in DC

WASHINGTON — It’s a hobby among District of Columbia locals: Picking apart… Continue reading

‘Halloween’ scares up $77.5 million in ticket sales

LOS ANGELES — Forty years after he first appeared in theatres, Michael… Continue reading

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

NEW YORK — Apple offers you a simple trade-off with its new… Continue reading

BMW to recall 1.6 million vehicles worldwide over fire risk

FRANKFURT — Automaker BMW says it is expanding a recall to cover… Continue reading

Calgary awaits federal financing on 2026, Notley suggests IOC could pay more

CALGARY — With the clock ticking towards a Calgary vote on hosting… Continue reading

Toronto Mayor John Tory cruises to victory; tech issues extend voting elsewhere

Toronto Mayor John Tory easily won re-election on Monday after a spirited… Continue reading

Most Read