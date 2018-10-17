2018 Business of the Year Award 11 to 20 employees category winner is Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd. Matthew Wear, co-owner at Woodmaster Cabinets (right) was on stage alongside his team to receive the award Wednesday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deer area businesses recognized at Business of the Year Awards night

“It’s an honour just to be nominated.”

The popular words echoed throughout the night at the 2018 Business of the Year Awards Wednesday. Applause, cheers and excitement followed at the announcement of each of the five winners at the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce event.

Master Rim’s Taekwondo in Red Deer received the Business of the Year Award for the one to 10 employees category. Seoungmin Rim, who popular goes by “Master Rim” received the award alongside his team. He said he has always felt honoured and supported in the Red Deer community.

He said this year mark’s 10 years since he’s been in Red Deer.

“I came here with pretty much nothing and the community welcomed me and always been supportive of us.”

Rim coaches the National Taekwondo Team and has been doing it for the past eight years.

“I travel all over the provinces, to coach athletes,” he said. “It’s a great honour to have such a responsibility and obligation.”

The other two finalists in this category were: Craft Beer Nation and LV’s Vinyl Café.

In the category of 11 to 20 employees, Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd. came out on top. The other two finalists in the category were: CFI Foods Ltd and LEX3 Engineering.

Matthew Wear, co-owner at Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd. was at the event with his team to receive the award.

“We didn’t think we were anything special or extra ordinary,” said Wear.

He said the past few years have been difficult given the downturn in the economy and the award helps.

“For the most part it’s over I think,” he said about the recession.

“We’re not at growth rate yet… but we’re continuing at a steady pace and it’s a lot less scarier than it has been in the last few years.”

Red Deer Orthodontics was chosen Business of the Year for companies with more than 20 employees. Canalta Controls Ltd. and Red Deer Carpet One Floor & Home were the two other finalists in this category.

The Young Entrepreneur Award went to iSupply Stock Inc., and for the first time, a Not-for-Profit Business Award was given to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre.

This year, the chamber received 65 nominations – a record number. Fourteen nominations were for the new Not for Profit category.

The annual Business of the Year Awards is held in conjunction with Small Business Week. The awards are presented in five categories to exceptional businesses within the Red Deer area, the chamber said in a statement.

Over 300 businesses and community leaders were on hand to celebrate the success of local businesses at the 37th annual Business Awards at Red Deer College Arts Centre.

All companies, chamber and non-chamber members are eligible to be nominated. Finalists in each of the five categories are selected by an independent judging panel.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

