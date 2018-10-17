Mike Thibeau. (Contributed photo).

Red Deer-area dads going through divorce are invited to Man Up

Support group formed to focus on positive activities, networking

Men aren’t known for opening up to their buddies about their innermost feelings, says a former Red Deer radio morning host.

That’s why Mike Thibeau and a few other men in the community are starting Man Up, Red Deer’s first non-affiliated support group for guys going through separation, divorce, child custody disagreements, and other impactful life events.

“I’m using the negative energy to build something positive,” said Thibeau. The first monthly meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, from 7-9 p.m. at The Funhaus, Unit 6, 4940-54th Ave.

Thibeau was once the morning man for 106.7 The Drive, and now works as a marketing manager at a car dealership. He’s admittedly had a “tough year,” personally, with his own child custody and “parental alienation” problems.

“Men tend to internalize and turn to unhealthy ways to deal with big stressors in life,” said Thibeau, who knows of several guys who committed suicide.

“Others have had such a rough time they just walked away (from custody fights) saying, ‘I guess I’ll get to know my kid when he turns 18.’”

While he understands there are concerns about how fathers are treated in the legal system, he doesn’t want his non-profit support group to turn into a monthly gripe session.

Instead he has lined up speakers to talk to the group about such “positive” topics as counselling, yoga and fitness, legal and financial matters.

Besides being informative, Thibeau wants these monthly sessions to become a way for members to network and find camaraderie with others who are going through the same experience.

He hopes Man Up will help in the bigger picture as well: “The mental health fallout from family separation, when children are involved, is vast,” he said. “Having positive directions for both parents through a family separation is key for the mental health of the littlest victims of divorce, the kids.”

Thibeau said next week’s meeting will be the first of many planned gatherings. For more information, please call 403-350-1387, or visit www.manupsupportgroup.com.

