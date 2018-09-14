Red Deer area MPs say tariffs hurting Central Alberta businesses

A manufacturing company recently said it’s laying off workers in Ontario in response to American tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

The tariff war between U.S. and Canada is hurting Central Alberta businesses.

Red Deer – Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen and Red Deer – Lacombe Blaine Calkins hosted a round-table discussion with local stakeholders Thursday to discuss steel, aluminum, and retaliatory tariffs.

“We are hearing a great deal of concern from local businesses in Central Alberta and, frankly, right across the country,” said Dreeshen. “There is so much uncertainty facing these industries that they can’t make decisions about their businesses – from purchasing, to bidding, to investment. While the Trudeau Liberals have been focused on anything but the economy – the small businesses we are hearing from just need a trade deal done now.”

The threat of these tariffs has been looming for over a year, said Calkins.

“Instead of putting forward a concrete plan to deal with U.S. protectionism, the Liberals have given us a promise of funding that no one seems to be able to actually access, $300 million taken out of the hands of businesses in Canada, and more uncertainty in trade with our largest partner than ever. Justin Trudeau needs finally take this seriously and get a trade deal done.”

Conservative MPs have been meeting with local businesses across the country on these topics as a part of the Defend Local Jobs Tour.

Local businesses, tradespeople, or contractors with concerns are encouraged to contact Calkins or Dreeshen.



