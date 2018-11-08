Snow making guns fired off Sunday at midnight at Cayon Ski Resort. The ski hill is first one to open in Western Canada for 2018-2019 season. Photo via Facebook/Canyon Ski Resort

Red Deer area’s Canyon Ski Resort first to open in Western Canada this winter

For many of us, winter means having to wear parkas and storing a just-in-case shovel in the car.

But for others, winter represents ski season. And for all those Central Alberta ski and snowboard enthusiasts the Canyon Ski Resort is proud to open early.

The ski hill is the first to open in Western Canada for the 2018-2019 season. Co-owner Robyn Martel said this is a first in the ski resort’s history.

She said there’s one ski resort that opened early in Quebec, but Canyon is the first to open in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, and Manitoba this winter.

“This is Canyon Ski Resort’s earliest openings ever.”

READ MORE

City ready to remove snow

Snow guns were fired off around midnight on Sunday and everything came together in four days to open up Thursday evening. The four-day turnaround is another first for the ski hill.

Martel said some of the other “big boy” ski resorts that Canyon competes with such as Sunshine Village, Lake Louise Ski Resort, and Nakiska Ski Area plan to open Friday.

The resort is also excited to be part of Canada Winter Games this season. Martel said the ski hill will host freestyle skiing and snowboarding events for the Games.

“This is a national level competition so we’re going to see the best of best in Canada come out and compete. Obviously we all know these are potentially future Olympians,” she said.

“These events would be the biggest ones Canyon has ever hosted.”

The Canyon’s Ski Resort’s Facebook page was buzzing recently when they announced a clearance sale of skis, snowboards, and ski and snowboarding boots.

The leftover inventory will be donated to the Canadian Ski Patrol.

“There are a lot of parents who look for used equipment for their kids because they grow up quite quickly.”

The ski resort offers night skiing three times a week, snow tubing and various ski and snowboard programs according to its website.

The ski hill will be open Thursday evening from 5 to 9 p.m, Friday 10 to 5 p.m., and 9 to 5 p.m. over the weekend.

SEE ALSO

Red Deer begins 100-day-countdown to Canada Winter Games


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Canadian Ski Patrol Red Deer Zone were at the Canyon Ski Resort this week conducting chairlift evacuation training. Photo via Facebook/Canyon Ski Resort

Snow making guns fired off Sunday at midnight at Cayon Ski Resort. The ski hill is first one to open in Western Canada for 2018-2019 season. Photo via Facebook/Canyon Ski Resort

Previous story
Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity
Next story
UPDATED: Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer area’s Canyon Ski Resort first to open in Western Canada this winter

For many of us, winter means having to wear parkas and storing… Continue reading

Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity

Public input sessions held this month at main campus

UPDATED: Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

Three teens arrested

Great Indoors Market at Bower officially opens Saturday

Something new at Bower Place in Red Deer

The deadly influenza pandemic of 1918 swept Central Alberta and the world

The swine flu-like virus killed more people than four years of the Great War

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Getzlaf leads Ducks to 3-2 victory over Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks appear to be… Continue reading

McGill University to hold referendum on changing team nickname

Ross Montour says the time is right for McGill University to change… Continue reading

Chris Pine and David Mackenzie reunite for ‘Outlaw King’

TORONTO — If you want to see an exhausted Chris Pine, meet… Continue reading

Kathy Page, Elizabeth Hay among 2018 Writers’ Trust Awards winners

TORONTO — British-Canadian author Kathy Page choked back tears as she thanked… Continue reading

Scheer says Clement no longer a Conservative MP after more allegations arise

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer says he has asked Tony Clement to leave… Continue reading

Parole denied for drunk driver Marco Muzzo, who killed three kids and their grandfather in crash

GRAVENHURST, Ont. — A drunk driver who killed three young children and… Continue reading

Investigators probe third accident at Halifax airport in 15 years

HALIFAX — Federal investigators have arrived in Halifax to piece together why… Continue reading

Most Read