Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Toucan, a chalk pastel by Jorja Glesin of Eastview Middle School, is showing at the Kiwanis Gallery. (Contributed photo).

Some “Mommy” art and middle school art can be seen at Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for May.

Just in time for Mother’ Day is Hello Mother, a mix-media joint exhibit at the Frame-It-Store and Markers’ Emporium in the downtown Co-op Plaza. The opening reception is from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The 33rd Annual Middle School Awesome Art Show is on at the Kiwanis Gallery, run by the Red Deer Arts Council. The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. downstairs at the downtown public library.

Other art shows receptions on Friday, May 4, include Luminosity in an Ordinary World at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre, Blooms and Beats at Gallery IS (5123-48th St.), and the Works of Joane Cardinal-Schubert at the Red Deer museum.

For more First Friday information, please visit www.reddeerartscouncil.ca