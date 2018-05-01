Toucan, a chalk pastel by Jorja Glesin of Eastview Middle School, is showing at the Kiwanis Gallery. (Contributed photo).

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Some “Mommy” art and middle school art can be seen at Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for May.

Just in time for Mother’ Day is Hello Mother, a mix-media joint exhibit at the Frame-It-Store and Markers’ Emporium in the downtown Co-op Plaza. The opening reception is from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The 33rd Annual Middle School Awesome Art Show is on at the Kiwanis Gallery, run by the Red Deer Arts Council. The reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. downstairs at the downtown public library.

Other art shows receptions on Friday, May 4, include Luminosity in an Ordinary World at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre, Blooms and Beats at Gallery IS (5123-48th St.), and the Works of Joane Cardinal-Schubert at the Red Deer museum.

For more First Friday information, please visit www.reddeerartscouncil.ca

Previous story
Red Deer building permits up sharply
Next story
Central Alberta school division won’t bring anti-overdose kits to its schools

Just Posted

WATCH: Moose on the loose in Red Deer in Normandeau

Moose visits Red Deer couple

Red Deer building permits up sharply

Total value for building permits in April more than tripled April 2017 number

Red Deer art galleries have evening receptions May 4

Six galleries open longer for First Friday in May

Central Alberta school division won’t bring anti-overdose kits to its schools

Chinook’s Edge will not carry naloxene kits

Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio opening on May 16

Plenty of music planned at the outdoor patio until Sept. 13

WATCH: Red Deer’s Lending Cupboard embarks on fundraising campaign

Organization hopes to raise $500,000

Things to know about the Liberals’ air passenger rights, rail transport bill

OTTAWA — The government is asking the House of Commons to side… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer construction season begins

By Staff Red Deer Advocate… Continue reading

Preparing for fire season in Central Alberta

With the snow melted and temperatures rising in Central Alberta, fire season… Continue reading

US seeking 1 million for massive study of DNA, health habits

WASHINGTON — Wanted: A million people willing to share their DNA and… Continue reading

Van attack victims have wider range of recourse options: insurance lawyers

TORONTO — The victims of a deadly van attack in Toronto have… Continue reading

Where college students can find emergency money and housing

College students without a financial safety net are in a tough spot… Continue reading

Former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall hired by law firm in Alberta

CALGARY — Saskatchewan’s former premier has landed a job next door in… Continue reading

Flooding grows along Saint John River: ‘I see nothing but water’

FREDERICTON — Floodwaters were expanding their reach Tuesday and washing through several… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month