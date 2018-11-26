Red Deer artist creates ‘Everyday Wonderments’ through colour explorations

Plethora of local art can be seen during Dec. 7 First Friday openings

Red Deer artist Corinne Anderton explores colour in the exhibit Everyday Wonderments, presented by the Red Deer Arts Council at the Kiwanis Gallery at the Red Deer Public Library. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer artist Corinne Anderton reveals her personal discoveries of the “unexplored mysteries” of colour at the Kiwanis Gallery.

The exhibit Everyday Wonderments, features predominantly watercolour paintings by Anderton that cover the spectrum wheel. It’s presented by the Red Deer Arts Council, downstairs at the Red Deer Public Library.

“I paint out of a fascination with how paint behaves, focusing on beauty, variety and fun,” stated the Saskatchewan native, who’s lived in Red Deer since 1984.

Anderton has lately been enthralled with how a never-ending variety of colours can be created from mixing three tubes of paint — red, blue and yellow. “I can… start throwing them at the paper in various combinations and never get the same effect twice,” she said in her artist’s statement.

Anderton explores how pigments interact with each other in works, including Ode to Tom, a watercolour on paper made up of small segments of colours that press up against each other, often creating that push-pull effect at the borders.

Anderton, who had been involved with quilting and calligraphy, had her interest in fine art piqued after she posed as a model for a Red Deer College drawing class. Three years after her husband, Al, died from cancer, she fulfilled a dream and returned to school in 2005 to get a visual arts diploma at Red Deer College.

She’s stated that some of her favourite paintings started as colour studies: “I’m flat-out fascinated by the behaviour of paint on paper.”

The Everyday Wonderments exhibit and sale continues until Dec. 22. There’s a First Friday reception on Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m. with the artist in attendance.

Anderton will talk about her exhibit at 6:45 p.m. Musician Ross Stafford will also perform. (Please note that this particular event is open to Arts Council members, affiliates, media, and invited guests. Please contact Suzanne at reddeerartscouncil@gmail.com for further information, or to request an invite.)

Other First Friday gallery openings are at:

– A + Art Gallery & Unique Collections, Unit 203, 4919 49th Street, where the exhibit 35 visions of the Holiday Season is presented, featuring works created by 35 local artists. The First Friday reception is from 4– 6 p.m.

– Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery, where Exemplars of the Feminine: Upright Portraits of a Particular Group of Women in Wool, Leather, Cotton, Linen, Wood and Steel by artist Matt Gould is continuing. Join the artist for a guided tour of his works starting at 6 p.m. on First Friday (reception from 5- 8 p.m).

– The Hub on Ross Arts Gallery, is featuring Heart & Key by artist Jessa L. Pellerin. The reception is from 4– 6 p.m.

– Harris-Warke Gallery, upstairs in the Sunworks, is showing Flowers and the Absurd, paintings and drawings by artists Layla Thordarson and Kaila Janz. The First Friday reception is from 6-8 p.m.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter