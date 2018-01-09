Red Deer Arts Council accepting nominations for emerging artist award

Encouraging promising artists, the Red Deer Arts Council is now accepting nominations for its Emerging Artists award.

The award, now in its fifth year, includes $10,000 and a certificate.

According to a press release from the arts council, the award supports and encourages promising artists early in their careers and helps raise the profile of local artists by stimulating, developing and promoting the arts in Red Deer and Red Deer County.

Previous winners include: Eva Mary Alysse Boyd in 2014, a visual artist; Charlie Jacobson in 2015, a singer-songwriter; Nicole Leal, an actor, director and assistant artistic director for Tree House Youth Theatre; and Rueben Tschetter, a local filmmaker.

Artists of all genres are encouraged to apply. To do so visit www.reddeerartscouncil.ca. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2018.

The funds for the award come from the Legacy Fund from the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Distinguished Arts Awards held in June 2013 in Red Deer.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey
Next story
New sports fields in north east Red Deer get named sponsor

Just Posted

Downtown businesses meet to talk about Red Deer crime

RCMP provide information and answer questions

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Red Deer Arts Council accepting nominations for emerging artist award

Encouraging promising artists, the Red Deer Arts Council is now accepting nominations… Continue reading

Flu case numbers spiking across Canada, heralding peak of epidemic: experts

TORONTO — The number of flu cases is continuing to rise across… Continue reading

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

OTTAWA — The social media movement known as #MeToo prompted people around… Continue reading

WATCH: Replay Red Deer Jan. 7

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Rare bird spotted in Lower Mainland

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month