Red Deer Arts Council accepting nominations for emerging artist award

Encouraging promising artists, the Red Deer Arts Council is now accepting nominations for its Emerging Artists award.

The award, now in its fifth year, includes $10,000 and a certificate.

According to a press release from the arts council, the award supports and encourages promising artists early in their careers and helps raise the profile of local artists by stimulating, developing and promoting the arts in Red Deer and Red Deer County.

Previous winners include: Eva Mary Alysse Boyd in 2014, a visual artist; Charlie Jacobson in 2015, a singer-songwriter; Nicole Leal, an actor, director and assistant artistic director for Tree House Youth Theatre; and Rueben Tschetter, a local filmmaker.

Artists of all genres are encouraged to apply. To do so visit www.reddeerartscouncil.ca. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2018.

The funds for the award come from the Legacy Fund from the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Distinguished Arts Awards held in June 2013 in Red Deer.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter