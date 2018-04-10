Red Deer arts, culture development fund accepting applications

A grant fund that supports the arts in Red Deer is taking applications for funding.

The 2019 Community Culture Development Fund grant program will accept applications starting on May 15. The program provides financial support to non-profit organizations delivering arts, culture and heritage initiatives in Red Deer.

The grants are intended to assist organizations to build their capacity to provide a service, manage a cultural facility, act as an umbrella organization for other cultural organizations, develop new cultural programs and services or to host a special event or festival.

“Our community’s unique culture is conveyed through artistic expression, creative citizens, public art, natural and built heritage features, cultural heritage, festivals, special events and more,” said Tara O’Donnell, Red Deer culture superintendent.

The culture development category provides funding for up to three years, while the cultural opportunities category offers support for short notice and/or one-time costs.

Applications for the development category for 2019 funding will be accepted from May 15 to June 30, while applications for the opportunities category will be accepted from May 15 until funds have been expended.

Interested group are invited to attend an optional workshop on May 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cultural Services, 3827 39th St. RSVP by calling 403-309-4091 or email culturemailbox@reddeer.ca by May 11.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/recreation-and-culture/arts-and-culture/culture-in-the-community/community-culture-grants/.



