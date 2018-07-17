Red Deer’s Emma Hildebrandt (right) and her mom Tammy were dancing at the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance Tuesday afternoon. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Photos: Red Deer barn dance entertains children, adults Tuesday

Hundreds of Central Albertans started their Westerner Days celebrations early with an outdoor barn dance in downtown Red Deer.

Little Gaetz Avenue between Ross and 49 St. was packed Tuesday evening during the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance – an official Westerner Days offsite event.

Entertainment included Alberta artists: Steve Pointmeier, Alecia Aichelle, Prairie’s Edge Bluegrass Band, dancers from Maskwacis and Alberta Society of Fiddlers.

Adults and children had fun dancing, taking pictures, and participating in carnival type activities.

Westerner Days runs from Wednesday to Sunday in Red Deer.


Volunteer Kurt Schultz was showing how calf roping works to Red Deer’s Brenna Oostenbrug, six at the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance Tuesday evening. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Red Deer’s Dominyk Lamontagne, seven was trying his luck at calf roping while his family watched at the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance in Red Deer Tuesday. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Freayja Rolfson, (left) and Nevaeh McLean (right) found a friend in each other at the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance. The duo was dancing and playing with hay bales Tuesday. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Red Deer’s Shirley McCoy was dancing with Lily (middle) and Bella Thompson at Little Gaetz Avenue during the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance Tuesday. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Red Deer’s Hope Tivendale, 12, was seen with Alarra Jensen, one, at the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance in downtown Red Deer Tuesday. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Little Gaetz Avenue in downtown Red Deer was packed with hundreds of people who came out to enjoy an outdoor concert with Alberta artists at the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

(From left) Jessie Wilkinson, Hailey Standing and Khloe McNeil from High River were in Red Deer Tuesday evening to enjoy the festivities at the sixth annual Peavey Mart Barn Dance. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

