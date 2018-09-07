A row of shopping carts and strollers carrying personal belongings are parked on a downtown Red Deer sidewalk. (Contributed photo).

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Groups of homeless people are blocking access to downtown businesses with their “parade” of shopping carts, driving away customers and harassing staff, complain some Red Deer bar owners.

The sight of a long line-up of carts and stollers piled with personal belongings near Turning Point on Thursday, was the last straw for David Mah, owner of Club X-Static, and Jean Cote, manager of Bell Fever Lounge, who want the city and harm reduction group to do something about the problem.

Both are tired of downtown businesses and staff shouldering more than their share of Red Deer’s homeless and drug problems because social service agencies are in their midst.

The problem is growing with the opioid epidemic, said Cote, who’s been so afraid of walking through gatherings of 10 or transient people outside her business that she has sometimes resorted to using the back door — only to find more drunk or high people hanging out there.

Since many homeless people have mental health issues and addictions, they are unpredictable, and customers and staff are leery, Cote added.

Mah recalled a woman on a bicycle rode by his club three weeks ago and sprayed his customers with bear spray for no apparent reason.

Other transient types are often asking for spare change or cigarettes, which makes people feel uncomfortable, so they stay away, he added. “It’s tough to run a business with all these people begging for money whenever a customer comes to the door.”

If adequate housing can’t be found, Mah suggests that a daytime shelter be opened so they have an option other than gathering front of the bars near Turning Point. If there was a warm place with televisions sets, perhaps they would spend less time on the downtown streets, he added.

Cote said the situation has conditioned her to always watch for needles when she leaves Bell Fever Lounge. She once came across an abandoned backpack full of needles, a cooking stove and drug paraphernalia. She recalled notifying the Downtown Business Association, who called Turning Point, but no one came for it, so she asked a staff member to throw it out.

She’s worried that Turning Point will succeed in getting a permanent safe consumption site set up in its building, worsening the problem.

Cote and Mah admit they aren’t sure what the answer is, but would like authorities to seek solutions.

Turning Point officials could not be reached for comment.

But Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said she’s very much aware of the safety and needle debris issues in the downtown as several “emergency meetings” have already been held about these concerns. They will be discussed further on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at a meeting arranged by the Downtown Business Association that city officials will attend.

Veer hopes some solutions will be found.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter embraces new program

Just Posted

Red Deer bars complain of homeless people and carts driving away customers

Authorities need to find a solution, businesses say.

Red Deer County wants wetland replacement rules changed

Province urged to provide more options for replacing wetlands lost to construction

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter embraces new program

“Open Doors” program led by YWCA helps women who have experienced trauma

Many Red Deerians affected by smoky air, suggests poll

Nearly three quarters of poll respondents said they were affected by smoke

Still Loving You singer Meghan Patrick to entertain at Red Deer

Canadian country singer Meghan Patrick will entertain rodeo crowds this fall in… Continue reading

WATCH: RCMP release video of a break and enter at Stettler business

Stettler RCMP have released video footage of a break and enter in… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canadian decision within weeks on steel safeguards, says Bains

HAMILTON — The federal government plans to make a decision on safeguards… Continue reading

`M-i-l-k’ blocking NAFTA, says Trump adviser as Freeland, Lighthizer talk

WASHINGTON — The vexing issue of securing more American access to Canadian… Continue reading

Trans Mountain response not just about one pipeline, says Trudeau

OTTAWA — The future of resource development across Canada depends on the… Continue reading

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible a ‘model patient:’ hearing

CALGARY — A review board has heard a Calgary man found not… Continue reading

Bid to reduce right whale deaths has been ‘extremely effective:’ Canada

HALIFAX — A year after the population of critically endangered North Atlantic… Continue reading

Cooler weather allows B.C. government to cancel state of emergency

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has cancelled the state of emergency… Continue reading

Governor, Hillary Clinton open new Hudson River bridge

NYACK, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially opened the second span of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month