Red Deer Battle of the Badges raises thousands for Humboldt

Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services played each other in a charity hockey game, the Battle of the Badges, Friday Night at the Servus Arena to raise money for the Humboldt Broncos. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A charity hockey game between Red Deer RCMP and Red Deer Emergency Services raised $35,000 for the Humboldt Broncos.

The Battle of the Badges took place last Friday at Servus Arena. On top of the game, there was a fundraising barbecue in the parking lot, a silent auction and raffles for high-end prizes, including a signed Connor McDavid jersey that’s worth more than $2,500.

RCMP Supt. Ken Foster said the turnout to the event was heart-warming.

“We kept hearing that people felt the need to help in some way,” said Foster. “This event gave people the opportunity to take action and send that message from Red Deer to Humboldt that we stand with them in their pain.”

Chief Ken McMullen, Emergency Services manager, said he was overwhelmed by the city’s support.

“This all came together in a matter of days and for that we need to thank and recognize the volunteers from both services that put a tremendous amount of effort forward to ensure the event’s success,” McMullen said.

Red Deer Emergency Services defeated the RCMP 10-5.

Deborah Carpenter, sister of Humboldt Broncos coach Darcy Haugan, who lost his life in the collision, dropped the puck in a ceremonial faceoff before the game.

Thomas Miller, a Red Deer Rebels scout, performed a song he wrote after the tragedy between the first and second periods.



