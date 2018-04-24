Water levels of the Red Deer River rose by half a metre in one day, leading to closures of boat launches throughout the city on Tuesday. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Red Deer boat launches closed due to rising water levels

More thawing ice and snow means a higher Red Deer River and the closing of boat launches in the city.

The water level of the Red Deer River rose by half a metre over the last 24 hours. That increase means the closure, due to unsafe conditions, of boat launches at the Kiwanis Picnic Park, Great West Adventure Park, McKenzie Trails and Waskasoo Crescent.

Bookings and special events will not be allowed at Rotary Park or Barrett Park until May 11, to allow for cleanup and for the water to drain. According to a City of Red Deer press release, existing events will be moved or cancelled and organizers have been notified.

Meanwhile, the water levels of Waskasoo Creek have lowered, but closures remain in effect.

Barrett Park is closed from Ross Street to the Kinex Arena, Rotary Park including the playground and skate park is closed, Waskasoo Park has localized flooding and 43rd Street from 48th to 49th Avenue is still closed.

The city advises residents to use extreme caution around any body of water as water levels can change quickly during the spring melt. It is not safe for people or pets to enter the water at this time.


