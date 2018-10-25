Red Deer builder will head provincial land development/home builders group

A Central Alberta builder was elected new chair of BILD Alberta

BILD Alberta is pleased to announce that Steve Bontje will serve a one-year term in the top position.

“It’s an honour to carry on the great work BILD Alberta has accomplished during the inaugural year of the association,” said Bontje, who’s managing partner of Red Deer-based Laebon Developments, a land developer and home builder throughout Central Alberta.

“I’m ready to take the wheel at the provincial level and steer the industry through the opportunities and challenges we are sure to face in the coming year,” he added.

Bontje has served as president and chair of the former Canadian Home Builders’ Association – Central Alberta and Urban Development Institute – Red Deer, respectively.

The two associations amalgamated earlier this year to become BILD – Central Alberta.

Bontje takes over from Wendy Jabusch, who served as the association’s first Chair.

Looking forward, Bontje said it’s important to strongly advocate for members and consumers to ensure that housing and employment are kept top-of-mind during building code adoption, Municipal Government Act implementation, and throughout the upcoming provincial election.

BILD Alberta Association (Building Industry and Land Development) is the unified voice for the land development, home building and renovation industry in Alberta, representing more than 1,800 business members.