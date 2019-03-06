Red Deer building permits hold steady

Home building and renovating is on the same pace as it was at this time last year.
City of Red Deer issued 27 residential building permits worth $1.3 million in February compared with 29 worth $1.5 million in February 2018.
For the first two months of the year, 67 permits worth $3.8 million have been issued compared with 80 worth $3.9 million a year ago.
Overall, there were 70 permits worth $20.2 million issued compared with 54 worth $16.5 million a year ago February. So far this year, 156 permits worth $40.7 million have been recorded compared with 139 permits worth $46.8 million.
February was a good month in commercial permits with 39 worth $18.3 million issued compared with 18 worth $9 million last year.
Through two months, 75 commercial permits valued at $34.6 million have been issued compared with 44 worth $21.3 million last year.