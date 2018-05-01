Red Deer building permits up sharply

Red Deer’s April building permit values more than tripled the same month last year, driven by strong, commercial, industrial and public building development.
There were $21.4 million worth of building permits issued last month, compared with $6 million a year ago.
Westerner Park’s new 70,000-square-foot $15-million Exhibition Hall was the big project for the month. However, a pair of multi-million commercial improvements permits, $3.7 million for PharmaSave tenant improvements at 4309 52nd Ave., and $3.6 million in renovations to the south Walmart were also significant.
For the year, 285 building permits worth $82.3 million have been issued, compared with 311 permits worth $35.4 million through the first four months of last year.
The April increase was led by a healthy increase in commercial permits with 18 issued worth $19.7 million last month, compared with 10 worth $2 million in April 2017. For the year, commercial permit values have more than doubled, with 68 issued worth $44.7 million, against 73 permits worth $19.6 million a year ago.
On the residential side, 57 permits worth $1.5 million were issued last month, compared with 62 worth $3.9 million a year ago.
Over the first four months of the year, residential permits are trailing last year’s pace with 186 permits worth $8.9 million issued, compared with 238 worth $15.7 million last year.
Industrial permits are up this year. Through the first four months of the year 14 permits worth $3.7 million have been issued. None were issued from January to April last year.
Likewise, not a single public building permit was issued from January through April 2017, but this year 17 worth $24.7 million have gone out.