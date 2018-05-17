Red Deer business owners charged for fire that injured three people

A City of Red Deer fire investigator works at the site of an explosion at Laser Wash car wash on 67A Street Red Deer last year. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Owners of a Red Deer business were charged and fined after a fire injured two workers and one resident last summer.

Red Deer Emergency Services responded to and investigated the incident at the Lazer Wash at 6104 67A Street on Aug. 18, 2017.

READ MORE: Three men recovering after suffering burn wounds

As a result of the improper use of flammable liquids, which also put the building and firefighters at risk, the property owners were charged by the Red Deer Fire Prevention Bureau under the Safety Codes Act.

The owners pleaded guilty in court resulting in a $30,000 fine. The maximum fine under the Safety Codes Act is $100,000 for each offence and/or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months.

The Alberta Fire Code regulates the use and storage of flammable and combustible liquids to protect property and persons.

Business owners are encouraged to review their practices for the storage and use of flammable or combustible liquids to ensure they are compliant. They are invited to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at prevention@reddeer.ca to discuss their operations.



