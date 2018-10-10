(Advocate file photo).

Red Deer businesses offered inclusion training at Banff forum

Diversity in the workplace is made easier through pilot program

Some Red Deer businesses that support inclusion in the workplace are wanting to learn more.

A bus full of business leaders will be travelling from Red Deer to Banff on Oct. 16th for a meeting with Bow Valley employers who are piloting a program designed to help staff from all over the world succeed in the workplace.

Red Deer is the latest community to adopt the Workplace Inclusion Charter, a new program that helps organizations prioritize and implement actions to support foreign-born staff.

Meagan Reid, coordinator of the Bow Valley Immigration Partnership (BVIP) said “Even with the best intentions, employers may struggle to make changes that benefit their diverse teams. Identifying best practices, prioritizing needs, finding resources, and connecting with service providers can be confusing, time consuming, and difficult.

“The charter is designed to make all of that easier for employers” to achieve their diversity and inclusiveness goals.

Ezgi Sarioglu, coordinator of the Red Deer Local Immigration Partnership, explains: “We have several businesses in Red Deer that want to learn more about the Bow Valley charter…We are excited about the opportunity.”

Workshops topics include intercultural awareness, diverse workforce retention, plain language in the workplace, and human rights in the workplace.

Seats are still available. Please visit http://www.bvipartnership.com/workplace-inclusion-forum to register members of your leadership team.

Previous story
Not a thrill: Red Deer dance studio thefts hamper hospital benefit

Just Posted

The Mustard Seed to operate People’s Place shelter

Safe Harbour Society to focus on those who are not sober and in need of shelter

Not a thrill: Red Deer dance studio thefts hamper hospital benefit

Replica Michael Jackson jacket was among the stolen items

Red Deer businesses offered inclusion training at Banff forum

Diversity in the workplace is made easier through pilot program

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity. That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of… Continue reading

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on… Continue reading

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of… Continue reading

Focus on rising costs of Indigenous legal claims as Ottawa preps financial books

OTTAWA — The federal government’s forthcoming annual public accounts will release a… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

VANCOUVER — Homeowner groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing… Continue reading

Most residents allowed home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most residents of a northern B.C. community are… Continue reading

Category 4 hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

Michael roared towards the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane this… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Most Read