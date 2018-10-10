Red Deer businesses offered inclusion training at Banff forum

Diversity in the workplace is made easier through pilot program

Some Red Deer businesses that support inclusion in the workplace are wanting to learn more.

A bus full of business leaders will be travelling from Red Deer to Banff on Oct. 16th for a meeting with Bow Valley employers who are piloting a program designed to help staff from all over the world succeed in the workplace.

Red Deer is the latest community to adopt the Workplace Inclusion Charter, a new program that helps organizations prioritize and implement actions to support foreign-born staff.

Meagan Reid, coordinator of the Bow Valley Immigration Partnership (BVIP) said “Even with the best intentions, employers may struggle to make changes that benefit their diverse teams. Identifying best practices, prioritizing needs, finding resources, and connecting with service providers can be confusing, time consuming, and difficult.

“The charter is designed to make all of that easier for employers” to achieve their diversity and inclusiveness goals.

Ezgi Sarioglu, coordinator of the Red Deer Local Immigration Partnership, explains: “We have several businesses in Red Deer that want to learn more about the Bow Valley charter…We are excited about the opportunity.”

Workshops topics include intercultural awareness, diverse workforce retention, plain language in the workplace, and human rights in the workplace.

Seats are still available. Please visit http://www.bvipartnership.com/workplace-inclusion-forum to register members of your leadership team.