Red Deer businesses told to seize the opportunity to profit from 20,000 Games visitors

Steven Kwasny, manager of partnerships for the 2019 Canada Winter Games, and Amanda Gould, executive-director of the Downtown Business Association. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Red Deer businesses are encouraged to think big and capitalize on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when the 2019 Canada Winter Games come to the city.

The sporting event that’s expected to bring 20,000 visitors to Red Deer “is a huge deal,” said Steven Kwasny, manager of partnerships for the Games, who spoke to about 20 members of the Downtown Business Association Thursday.

“We want everybody to realize the scale of the Games and all the different activities that will be happening.”

Information packages were made available to the businesses showing that the typical attendee at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg and the 2017 Canada Winter Games in Prince George, B.C, was female (about 67 per cent of visitors). These women visitors were mostly between 30 and 65 years of age.

From a third to two-thirds of visitors at the two previous Games came from outside the host provinces.

The Games committee encouraged Red Deer businesses to start promoting before the Games so athletes and coaches will know where to shop or eat, and to have quickly consumable options available because of their busy schedules.

Businesses were also encouraged to pay close attention to the Games and festival schedules.

Entertainment will run most evenings from Feb. 15 to March 2 at downtown Celebration Plaza, where activities will include a winter market, public skating, crokicurl, a snow maze and ice slide. Kwasny said activities will run from 4 to 11 p.m. many nights.

By keeping businesses open later, running tours to commercial areas of the city, or participating in special Games-related events, local retailers and restaurateurs can benefit from extra business, said Amanda Gould, executive-director of the Downtown Business Association.

She also suggested that businesses get involved in Games-related special events that the DBA is planning, including a hot chocolate competition, window decorating contest, and series of temporary art installments that need sponsorships.

Gould said a local collective, Unlimited Addition, will be creating five of Alberta’s most recognizable animals out of salvaged and scrap materials as a temporary exhibit on Little Gaetz.

The DBA and Games Committee plan to use the annual Red Deer Lights the Night festival, on Nov. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. in City Hall Park, as a trial run for evening activities that will to run during the Games (along with warming tents).

Kwasny said the annual winter festival falls about 90-days before Game time, so will be a fun way to test the waters and build excitement.



