Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment

The Karma Café is part of Cosmos Group of Companies

Serena King, Cosmos Group of Companies director of programs and interim executive director, and Wilma Oddsson, Karma Café supervisor, in the café Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

It may seem like a regular spot to grab lunch at first glance, but the Karma Café is a training ground for people with barriers to employment.

The café, a “social purpose business” in North Red Deer, is a Cosmos Community Support Services initiative aiming to help get people back on their feet by giving them practical experience.

“It was designed to be a vessel for a training platform for people to be able to get into the industry and then move into the workplace,” said Serena King, Cosmos Group of Companies director of programs and interim executive director.

King said the restaurant industry allows entry for people with no a formal education.

“We thought the Karma Café would be an excellent way to help people get into an industry that is not stagnant,” she said. “You aren’t stuck in the position you start at. You could start as a dishwasher, but you have the ability to move into other positions.”

People work in the café as part of a 15-week program through Cosmos Community Support Services.

“They get the chance to learn the technique,” she said. “They learn how to make the specialty coffees and work the till. Sometimes learning the till at a new job can be pretty intimidating.”

There are a number of reasons some people have barriers to employment, King added.

“It could be a cognitive barrier, a physical barrier – it’s kind of a loose term. We don’t want to turn people away because typically they are coming here because they want help to get back on their feet.

“If people are given the right opportunities and the right support, they have the opportunity to change their quality of life and move into something better than they what had before,” she said.

The program also teaches life skills, budgeting, healthy living choices, lifestyle management and more.

The Karma Café was built with the help of a $14,000 grant from the Red Deer and District Community Foundation.

“It takes a whole village to build success,” said King.

The café’s grand opening is Friday, Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on Cosmos, visit www.cosmosreddeer.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter