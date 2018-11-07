Red Deer Advocate file photo

Red Deer Canada Post building evacuated after suspicious powder found

Unidentified white powder discovered on Wednesday morning turned out not to be dangerous

Two Canada Post workers were quarantined and others evacuated after a suspicious white powder was discovered at Red Deer’s mail distribution centre on Wednesday morning.

Canada Post union representative Barbara Lilly said the powder was found about 5:40 a.m. at the distribution centre at 67A Street and Taylor Drive.

RCMP, EMS and Red Deer Emergency Services hazardous materials team were soon on scene. The unidentified powder turned out not to be dangerous.

Two workers in the area where the powder was found were quarantined for a short time and the others evacuated to a lunchroom on the other side of the distribution centre.

“That’s our procedure. The people in the that area are quarantined and have to stay put,” said Lilly, who is president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, Local 818.

“The supervisor was very good at getting the area cleared out.”

Lilly said she did not know exactly how many workers were in the building at the time but at that time of day it would have been fewer than a dozen.

Incidents of this kind are rare.

“I’ve been with the plant for nine years and this is the first time we’ve been through this situation.”


Central Alberta home sales up over last year
Unique flag stolen from Montana Cree Nation

