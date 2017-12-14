File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health initiatives to keep students safe and in caring environments.

The proactive approach by the division helps with physical, emotional, spiritual and mental wellness of students.

Keeping mental well being in mind, the division schools have implemented various programs and groups to provide support like iMind, which was created by a school teacher at École Camille J. Lerouge School.

“I feel it has provided administrators, teachers, and students with common language surrounding mental health initiatives and has helped bring awareness to staff and students,” said school teacher Christy Magill.

iMind is a social-emotional curriculum taught to all students to improve mental well being. Topics include coping skills, relaxation techniques, and effective communication.

At Holy Family School, a School Wellness Action Team (SWAT), run by student leaders organize wellness activities every month for the entire school.

St. Martin de Porres School students listen to presentations every Monday on different growth mindset topics and reflect on what they learned by journaling. Mindset Mondays helps students learn, analyze, and reflect on topics which helps them grow on multiple levels.

The Division also offers Mental Health First Aid training several times a year to educate staff on how to understand mental illness, provide crisis response, identify signs of issues in students/staff, and how to maintain positive mental health, as well as where to find resources.


