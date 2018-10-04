Paul Mason, superintendent of Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools (school division photo).

Red Deer Catholic Regional School enrolment grows by 2.24 per cent

TheRed Deer Catholic Regional Schools’ enrolment is up by 225 students for the 2018-19 school year.

With an increase of 2.24 per cent from last year, 10,310 students were enrolled in the district as of Sept. 28, 2018.

“We continue to see an enrollment increase each year and we are happy to see families choosing Catholic education,” said Paul Mason, superintendent of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools.

The division employs 545 teachers, 576 support staff and 156 substitute teachers.

This school year, St. Patrick’s Community School, which offers a year-round program, will be undergoing a modernization to expand and provide new learning spaces for students.

Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools serves operates 21 schools in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake, Rocky Mountain House, Innisfail, Blackfalds and Olds. It also supports the learning of over 600 students in a Home Education Program.

