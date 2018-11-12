Red Deer Catholic schools celebrate International Education Week

Red Deer Catholic Regional School division has 51 students from across the globe.

The division wants to celebrate them all during the International Education Week from Monday to 16.

“Having international students in the classroom is beneficial. Canadian students get the opportunity to learn about various cultures. International students get to receive the Canadian cultural experience,” said program director, Paul Stewart of International Student Sevices.

International students enroll in a middle or high school benefit from the education and cultural experiences while studying in Red Deer. Some students also strive to graduate with an Alberta high school diploma and then attend university, which will allow them to be employable in their home country.



