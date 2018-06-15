Red Deer Catholic schools get funding

Red Deer Regional Catholic Education Foundation steps up with $50,000 for 19 projects

Nearly a dozen Red Deer Catholic schools and their school division will share $50,000 in funding.

Red Deer Regional Catholic Education Foundation announced on Friday that $39,000 will go towards 39 projects in 11 schools and another $11,000 is earmarked for division-wide initiatives.

Projects range from faith-focused retreats to literacy, health and wellness and leadership initiatives.

The foundation supports, projects and scholarships that are not funded by Alberta Education. Five students will receive $2,500 scholarships this year.

For a full list of the projects funded go to www.rdcrs.ca


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Celebrating the past year of EcoVision
Next story
Poll results: Slim majority want cannabis tents at Red Deer festivals

Just Posted

Red Deer man accused of killing woman found not criminally responsible

Tina-Marie Pfeiffer was stabbed 58 times and bled to death

Red Deer College on schedule to accommodate 2019 Canada Winter Games

Work continues on dorm, sports complex almost ready

School Lunch Program to continue into the summer

Mustard Seed needs volunteers

Contentious Blackfalds skate park approved

Some residents feared skate park would attract vandalism, graffiti and drugs to the neighbourhood

RDC board welcomes child advocacy centre onto campus

Lease negotiations and provincial approval still needed

WATCH: Celebrating the past year of EcoVision

The Lacombe Composite High School program held a celebration Friday

‘Gone for Canada Day:’ Protest camp taken down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — A months-old camp on the Saskatchewan legislature lawn where people… Continue reading

Ontario will scrap cap and trade, challenge Ottawa’s carbon tax: Doug Ford

TORONTO — Doug Ford said Friday he will scrap Ontario’s cap-and-trade system… Continue reading

Red Deer looks a little cleaner as Green Deer winds down

During the single day, Red Deer River clean-up, volunteers collected 97 bags… Continue reading

Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

CALGARY — The Canadian government is trying to reassure Japan and other… Continue reading

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

TORONTO — A close-knit Toronto community was questioning the safety they once… Continue reading

Alberta man faces lengthy sentence in sex assault that left woman in coma

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A southern Alberta man is to be sentenced today… Continue reading

‘There was a future’: Past Hawaii eruptions provide lessons

HONOLULU — Lava pouring out of a Hawaii volcano burned down Mary… Continue reading

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

TORONTO — An original print by renowned street artist Banksy was stolen… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month