Red Deer Catholic schools get funding

Red Deer Regional Catholic Education Foundation steps up with $50,000 for 19 projects

Nearly a dozen Red Deer Catholic schools and their school division will share $50,000 in funding.

Red Deer Regional Catholic Education Foundation announced on Friday that $39,000 will go towards 39 projects in 11 schools and another $11,000 is earmarked for division-wide initiatives.

Projects range from faith-focused retreats to literacy, health and wellness and leadership initiatives.

The foundation supports, projects and scholarships that are not funded by Alberta Education. Five students will receive $2,500 scholarships this year.

For a full list of the projects funded go to www.rdcrs.ca



