Red Deer Catholic schools get funding

Nearly a dozen Red Deer Catholic schools and their school division will share $50,000 in funding.
Red Deer Regional Catholic Education Foundation announced on Friday that $39,000 will go towards 39 projects in 11 schools and another $11,000 is earmarked for division-wide initiatives.
Projects range from faith-focused retreats to literacy, health and wellness and leadership initiatives.
The foundation supports, projects and scholarships that are not funded by Alberta Education. Five students will receive $2,500 scholarships this year.
For a full list of the projects funded go to www.rdcrs.ca