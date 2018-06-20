Red Deer celebrates its Special Olympians

Olympic bronze medalist Mellisa Hollingsworth talked about her Olympic experience at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver at the 12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Olympic bronze medalist Mellisa Hollingsworth wants to encourage Special Olympians to live with passion.

“There is nothing better than having that purpose, when you wake up in the morning and being passionate about your sport, your training,” said Hollingsworth after her speech at the 12th annual Special Olympics Celebrity Breakfast held this morning at the Harvest Centre at Westerner Park.

She said it’s important for them to be happy and proud of all their accomplishments.

“And enjoy every moment because before you know it, it is done and over with and you’re retired and old like me,” she said with a laugh.

More to come.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter