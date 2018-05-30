Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police are looking for three men after a South Red Deer cell phone store was robbed Tuesday afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP say the three suspects entered the Bell store at Southpointe Common shortly before 3 p.m. and demanded the staff member open the safe. The men also placed a large number of cell phones into a cardboard box and fled the store.

All three are described as Caucasian with slim builds. They wore face coverings, black hoodies and yellow or black gloves.

The suspects fled in a black SUV and were last seen driving eastbound on 19 Street.

Officers were unable to find the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.



