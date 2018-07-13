Red Deer, Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for large parts of Central Alberta, including Red Deer.

Environment Canada issued the watch just before 12 p.m. for Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Bowden, Bentley, Innisfail, Penhold, Sylvan Lake, Pine Lake, Ponoka and Red Deer, Lacombe and Ponoka Counties.

According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

A cold front is moving through Alberta Friday afternoon. The thunderstorms will start between Edmonton and Rocky Mountain House and move east and southeast this evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologists are monitoring the situation and say conditions in Central Alberta are most likely to develop strong supercells. Some of these supercells may have the potential to become tornadic.



