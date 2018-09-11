Red Deer Chamber announces Business of the Year finalists

The Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce announced the 2018 Business of the Year finalists.

An independent adjudication committee of local business leaders selected 15 finalists from more than 65 nominees in this annual celebration of business excellence.

In the 1-10 full-time equivalent employees category, the finalists are: Craft Beer Nation, LV’s Vinyl Café, and Master Rim’s Taekwondo. For the 11-20 full-time equivalent employees category the finalists are: CFI Foods Ltd, LEX3 Engineering and Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd. In the 21 or more full-time equivalent employees the finalists are: Canalta Controls Ltd., Red Deer Carpet One Floor & Home and Red Deer Orthodontics. For the Young Entrepreneur category the finalists are: Are You Social Corp, iSupply Stock and Nerds on Site. And new for 2018 is the Non-Profit Award, with the finalists: Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre, Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre and The Lending Cupboard Society of Alberta.

Businesses are nominated by the public, and chamber volunteers interview nominees to develop material for the adjudication committee. The committee then conducts a comprehensive evaluation to determine the finalists. As an outcome of this process, the winners are also determined, however the results are sealed and embargoed until the awards ceremony.

Winners of the 2018 Business of the Year Awards will be announced at an annual ceremony at the Red Deer College Arts Centre, Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Tickets are available online at www.reddeerchamber.com or 3017 Gaetz Ave.

Updated: Central Alberta man pleads guilty to helping killers escape in 2006
Emotional classic car auction raises $100,000 for Red Deer children who lost their parents

