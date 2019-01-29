Red Deer chamber announces Rick More as CEO

The interim CEO at the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce now has a permanent job.

The board announced Rick More as the CEO Tuesday. In a news release, the chamber highlighted More’s extensive leadership skills, community involvement and management experience.

“We are fortunate to have a dependable, long-term employee with deep local roots ready to serve and build on our strengths moving forward,” said chamber president John MacKenzie.

A passionate volunteer and advocate for mental health, More is co-founder of the Smiles Thru Lindsey foundation and is a director of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

“Mr. More was part of the team that worked with Northlands and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association to secure the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer. Along with his experience serving the chamber membership, we are confident in his ability to build upon the chamber’s legacy while pursuing new initiatives,” said MacKenzie.



