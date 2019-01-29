Red Deer chamber announces Rick More as CEO

The interim CEO at the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce now has a permanent job.

The board announced Rick More as the CEO Tuesday. In a news release, the chamber highlighted More’s extensive leadership skills, community involvement and management experience.

“We are fortunate to have a dependable, long-term employee with deep local roots ready to serve and build on our strengths moving forward,” said chamber president John MacKenzie.

A passionate volunteer and advocate for mental health, More is co-founder of the Smiles Thru Lindsey foundation and is a director of the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.

“Mr. More was part of the team that worked with Northlands and the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association to secure the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer. Along with his experience serving the chamber membership, we are confident in his ability to build upon the chamber’s legacy while pursuing new initiatives,” said MacKenzie.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Prime minister fires John McCallum as Canada’s ambassador to China
Next story
Red Deer city manager to speak about city’s future at Feb. 6 Chamber luncheon

Just Posted

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings include an exhibit about self-discovery

Special Olympians, winter sports and nature are themes of other shows

Sell out predicted for Winter Games passes

Tickets and passes still available

1 US case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy

NEW YORK — The U.S. government is alleging Chinese tech company Huawei… Continue reading

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users… Continue reading

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

UPDATE: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs get defenceman Jake Muzzin in trade with L.A. Kings

TORONTO — Growing up in southern Ontario, Jake Muzzin and his friends… Continue reading

Media night more like a mosh pit and Mardi Gras

ATLANTA — Super Bowl Media Night is the NFL’s version of a… Continue reading

Juno Award nominees to be unveiled for music’s big night in London, Ont.

TORONTO — Nominees for the 2019 Juno Awards will be revealed this… Continue reading

Call for end to social media abuse of Duchesses Meghan, Kate

LONDON — Britain’s press is urging social media users to tone down… Continue reading

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Most Read