Robin Bobocel left his role as CEO for Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce effective immediately. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer Chamber of Commerce needs to hire a new CEO

Annual general meeting set for Oct. 25

Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO.

On Monday the chamber announced that Robin Bobocel had left the role of CEO effective immediately.

Bobocel came on the job in July 2017. Before arriving in Red Deer, he was the executive director of Concrete Alberta, and had served stints as chief of staff to the Minister of Innovation and Advanced Education, and chief operating officer and vice-president of policy of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to thank Mr. Bobocel for his work serving the chamber and the role he played in signing the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer as well as wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said John Mackenzie, chamber board president.

“The Board is excited about the future of the Chamber as we pursue a change in direction under fresh leadership.”

The chamber’s board of directors is now undertaking the steps necessary to appoint a new CEO.

In the mean time, the chamber will continue to fulfill its duties, as well as work alongside Westerner Park to prepare and host the Canadian Finals Rodeo and Agri-Trade.

Canadian Finals Rodeo will be held at the Westerner Park from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

The chamber’s annual general meeting is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 25, at Black Knight Inn, where members will discuss the past year and look toward 2019.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ponoka Day in the Park is moving indoors

Just Posted

Red Deer Chamber of Commerce needs to hire a new CEO

Annual general meeting set for Oct. 25

Trial set for John Savage for 2016 aggravated assault charges

Savage also facing second-degree murder charges from 2018

Ponoka Day in the Park is moving indoors

Activities on Thursday and Friday

Not a great year for farmers in Central Alberta

Hay crops were terrible and many others were below average because of lack of rain

Man accused of passing himself off as a lawyer going to trial

Jury trial set for January 2020 for man accused in fraud scheme

Red Deer and area firefighters’ commitment honoured

Firefighters’ National Memorial Day recognized

Halifax sex assault trial delayed again as U.K. sailor remains hospitalized

HALIFAX — One of two British sailors accused of sexually assaulting a… Continue reading

Singh’s leadership under microscope as NDP MPs prepare to meet in B.C.

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is facing pressure to show his… Continue reading

‘It’s disheartening:’ Teepees start to come down at Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA — Teepees are coming down at an Indigenous protest camp on… Continue reading

Man charged with murder in July 2017 death of 13-year-old B.C. girl

SURREY, B.C. — A man has been charged with murder in the… Continue reading

UN teams to assess migrant treatment in Austria, Italy

GENEVA — The new U.N. human rights chief on Monday announced plans… Continue reading

Petanque players in Paris praised for stopping knife attack

PARIS — Petanque players in Paris who helped in the apprehension of… Continue reading

Search resumes for German singer who went overboard from cruise ship

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — A search is continuing today for a German… Continue reading

Trudeau expected to speak at women’s summit in Toronto today

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to take the stage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month