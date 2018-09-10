Red Deer Chamber of Commerce needs to hire a new CEO

Robin Bobocel left his role as CEO for Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce effective immediately. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new CEO.

On Monday the chamber announced that Robin Bobocel had left the role of CEO effective immediately.

Bobocel came on the job in July 2017. Before arriving in Red Deer, he was the executive director of Concrete Alberta, and had served stints as chief of staff to the Minister of Innovation and Advanced Education, and chief operating officer and vice-president of policy of the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to thank Mr. Bobocel for his work serving the chamber and the role he played in signing the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer as well as wish him the best in his future endeavours,” said John Mackenzie, chamber board president.

“The Board is excited about the future of the Chamber as we pursue a change in direction under fresh leadership.”

The chamber’s board of directors is now undertaking the steps necessary to appoint a new CEO.

In the mean time, the chamber will continue to fulfill its duties, as well as work alongside Westerner Park to prepare and host the Canadian Finals Rodeo and Agri-Trade.

Canadian Finals Rodeo will be held at the Westerner Park from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4.

The chamber’s annual general meeting is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 25, at Black Knight Inn, where members will discuss the past year and look toward 2019.



