Stuart Peter Hunt, of Red Deer, was charged with child sexual exploitation offences. (Contributed)

Red Deer child sex offender sentenced

A Red Deer man accused of numerous child sexual exploitation offences will spend more than a decade behind bars.

Stuart Peter Hunt was in Red Deer provincial court Monday for sentencing, which was about 16 and half years. Judge Jim Glass reduced that number to about 12 years due to the totality principle, less time served. This means Hunt will spend around 11 years behind bars.

“Sentence left to be served 4,056 days,” said Glass on Monday.

Hunt was facing more than a dozen charges stemming from investigations by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ child exploitation unit. It is believed some of the offences may date back 20 years.

The investigation was prompted when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre was notified about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography. Hunt was arrested on Jan. 17.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault related to incidents involving sexually touching his young victim’s genitals in incidents dating back to the late 1990s. He also pleaded guilty to breaching a court order after sending an apology letter to a victim’s family.

Glass noted “the size of the Mr. Hunt’s collection of child pornography, the nature of the collection, specifically the videos depicting severe sexual violence against toddlers, and children under 12.

“He had ample opportunity to seek professional help for deviant and criminal behaviour,” Glass said.

The judge quoted a psychiatric assessment during sentencing.

“He clearly states his beliefs that children enjoy sexual contact at an early age,” Glass read from the assessment in court.

When investigators went through Hunt’s cellphone, they found 2,164 child pornography images and 16 videos. About 3,800 child porn images and 220 videos were found on a pair of computers and a hard drive.

Hunt was caught after three different internet-based applications reported illegal uploads of child pornography to the cyber tipline of the United States Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It passed on information to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ child exploitation investigators.

Hunt was identified and arrested in January and charged with child porn offences. After investigators interviewed victims, he was re-arrested in February and charged with sexual exploitation offences.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sunscreens safe, but those with skin sensitivities may react: Health Canada
Next story
Air Canada signs definitive deal to buy Aeroplan program for $450 million

Just Posted

Red Deer child sex offender sentenced

A Red Deer man accused of numerous child sexual exploitation offences will… Continue reading

Red Deer students helping create Games sustainability, one easel at a time

Tiny student creations to be given as VIP gifts during 2019 Games

Ponoka RCMP investigate fatal rollover

17-year-old pronounced dead at the scene

UPDATED: Indigenous mural unveiled at Red Deer hospital

Artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert signs mural

Red Deer singer Ryan Langlois wins $75,000 from Project WILD

The 38-year-old finishes second in the province

WATCH: Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees

The Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Midwest braces for snowstorm

CHICAGO — A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with… Continue reading

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

TIJUANA, Mexico — Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped… Continue reading

French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

PARIS — French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse… Continue reading

Police: Man shot woman at Walmart, later turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. — A 54-year-old man suspected of the fatal weekend shooting… Continue reading

Most Read