Red Deer’s Phoenix Buffet restaurant has reopened after it was temporarily shut down by Alberta Health Services inspectors. Malou Esparaganza, Phoenix Buffet supervisor, said all the health-and-safety protocols are up-to-date. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Red Deer Chinese restaurant – Phoenix Buffet – reopens

Health and safety standard up-to-date

Red Deer’s favourite Chinese food restaurant has reopened after it was temporarily shut down by Alberta Health Services inspectors who found health code violations.

Phoenix Buffet, at 11-6791-50th Ave., received a notice of closure on Sept. 26, when a health inspection found “conditions exist that are/may be injurious to the public health.”

Red Deerians voted Phoenix Buffet as their favourite Chinese restaurant in the Advocate’s A-List published Friday. The two other finalists in the category were Dragon City Cafe and Red Star Chinese Restaurant.

An inspection report dated Oct. 24, posted on AHS’s website, shows the restaurant’s compliance with various food handling practices. These include acceptable attire and hygiene, sanitizing equipment and utensils, food safety training, and so on.

Some issues noted in the report were corrected during the recent inspection. The deficiencies had included wiping cloths sitting on counters, raw meat products in the cooler were not separated from cooked or ready-to-eat foods, and the number of hours food had been sitting out.

“Ensure that foods do not sit for longer than two hours in the danger zone (4C-60C). Options for sushi rice include monitoring the pH of each batch, keeping it out of the danger zone, or making smaller portions that are discarded after two hours,” a comment from the report states.

Phoenix Buffet supervisor Malou Esparagoza said the family owned restaurant has taken the negative news and turned it into a positive by using the time the restaurant was closed to regroup and retrain staff.

Esparagoza said all the safety protocols are up to date.

“If it wasn’t safe, they (AHS) wouldn’t have reopened us.”

After the closure, business was slow, but it’s been picking up since the restaurant reopened on Oct. 11, she said.

“The inspector was really happy about everything because we have met their expectations now… she said it’s all good now and there are no problems, so everyone is welcome to come back.”

The AHS website states the initial closure of the restaurant was due to offences such as unsafe thawing of high-risk foods in stagnant water; lack of adequate handwashing by food handlers; poor sanitation throughout the facility, including food equipment; unsafe food storage practices, including raw meat stored above produce; use of dirty, cracked or non-food grade containers; and the use of “visibly dirty items,” including dry food scoops, cups and bowls.

The restaurant owners, Yan Guang Liang and Qi Wen Zheng, were directed to correct these problems to the satisfaction of the executive officer of Alberta Health Services.

The AHS website shows other Central Alberta restaurants that are ordered closed because of health violations. These include Coyote’s Bar and Grill in Red Deer, Humpty’s Family Restaurant in Sylvan Lake, Wild Texan BBQ Company in Spruce View and Maureen’s BBQ Pit in Bowden.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer city council considering salary hike to offset paying more taxes
Next story
Red Deer County supports rural transit pilot project

Just Posted

Red Deer County supports rural transit pilot project

Project would see bus service connecting Innisfail and Penhold to Red Deer

Proposals for cannabis retail outlets near Red Deer schools and trails were deferred by city council

Council will review all marijuana sales locations in 14 months

Red Deer households will have to choose waste, recycling cart sizes next month

Information will come in the mail

Global wildlife populations dropped by 60 per cent in 40 years: WWF

TORONTO — Canadian wildlife are not exempt from a “global biodiversity crisis”… Continue reading

Three Asian nations warn citizens not to use marijuana in Canada

BEIJING — Marijuana may be legal now in Canada but at least… Continue reading

VIDEO: Central Alberta shoppers say Halloween is bigger today than years ago

Dressing in colourful costumes and knocking on doors for candy is a… Continue reading

PHOTO: CFR kicks off today

Saddle bronc competitor Jake Watson fuelled up at Tuesday’s pancake breakfast as… Continue reading

Sarah Henstra wins Governor General’s fiction prize for book on campus politics

OTTAWA — Toronto author Sarah Henstra says she thinks her win at… Continue reading

Actress accuses Geoffrey Rush of touching her breast

SYDNEY, Australia — The actress at the centre of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey… Continue reading

Halifax council to discuss proposed stadium for potential new CFL team

Halifax council will consider today a new report on a proposed 24,000-seat… Continue reading

Walmart expands speedier checkout service

NEW YORK — Walmart will be rolling out a program that allows… Continue reading

Coke rides on sales of healthier drinks

ATLANTA — Strong sales of water and sugar-free drinks powered third-quarter earnings… Continue reading

Chamber of Commerce calls for federal funding to stop pine beetle spread

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has asked for immediate federal… Continue reading

Monahan, Lindholm score 55 seconds apart, Flames beat Leafs 3-1

TORONTO — Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored 55 seconds apart in… Continue reading

Most Read