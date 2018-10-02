Red Deer citizen helps police restrain alleged vehicle thief

A Red Deer man faces 16 criminal charges after fleeing police in a stolen SUV with a loaded firearm Monday.

At 8:45 am, Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a stolen SUV after its owner happened to pass his own vehicle, which was left parked in a downtown alley.

When RCMP approached the SUV with emergency lights activated, two suspects sped away in the vehicle.

RCMP arrested a third male suspect after a brief struggle and short short foot chase.

The owner of the stolen SUV maintained a safe distance during the initial arrest, but stepped in to assist the police officer in restraining the suspect, who continued to struggle and resist arrest.

RCMP seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a knife, a tool used to break into vehicles, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. The suspect was under a number of court-imposed weapons prohibitions and RCMP determined that the shotgun had been stolen and its serial number defaced.

“RCMP always caution the public not to engage with criminals or put themselves in harm’s way, especially because, as demonstrated in this instance, the criminals may be carrying weapons,” says Corporal Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP.

“However, we sincerely thank this citizen for his intervention. He did the right thing – he stayed back to let the police do their jobs, then offered assistance at a crucial point, taking direction from the police officer. He played an important role in our getting to an outcome where no one was injured.”

The 26-year-old suspect was wanted on nine outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest for offences that included theft of motor vehicle and failing to comply with conditions. He now faces 11 additional charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

He will appear in court in Red Deer on Oct. 2. The stolen silver 2003 Dodge Durango is still missing, and Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate.