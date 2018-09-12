Red Deer Citizen of the Year remembered

Contributed photo Jack Cuthbertson, 93, died Sept. 1, and a funeral service was held this past Saturday at Knox Presbyterian Church.

Jack Cuthbertson was one of the city’s most devoted citizens

One of Red Deer’s most dedicated community builders and a former Citizen of the Year is being remembered for his achievements.

Jack Cuthbertson, 93, died Sept. 1 and a funeral service was held this past Saturday at Knox Presbyterian Church.

As a Second World War RCAF flying officer, Cuthbertson developed a love of flying that never left him, and he had a pilot’s licence his whole life.

After receiving a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta, Cuthbertson moved with his family to Red Deer, where the chartered accountant set up a firm that came to be Cuthbertson Sandall Chartered Accountants.

He would serve the accounting profession for many years as a council member, and he was president of the Alberta Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1983.

Cuthbertson’s community involvement was impressive. He worked with the Red Deer Hospital Board and the hospital’s foundation to improve patient care and raise money for new projects. He was also a long-time Downtown Rotary Club member and a longstanding member of the Presbyterian Church.

City of Red Deer Coun. Michael Dawe knew Cuthbertson his whole life.

“He was a very fine man. He and (his wife) Mary were very strong people in the community,” said Dawe.

An example of what he meant to Red Deer happened in the early 1990s. It was a time of government cutbacks and a foundation was formed to raise money for the hospital.

Cuthbertson was supposed to be going to Hawaii for the winter but changed his plans to lead the campaign, which proved a huge success.

“He knew what he was doing. He had the connections and built a strong campaign team,” said Dawe, who was chairman of the foundation at the time.

“That’s just one of the many things he did.”

In 2006, all his work on behalf of the community was recognized when he was named Citizen of the Year.

Cuthbertson continued his community involvement well into his senior years. At 82, he helped form the Central Alberta Aquatics Committee, which has tirelessly lobbied to have an Aquatic Centre built in Red Deer.

He was devoted to fitness, finishing more than 50 marathons and undertaking many backpacking trips.

Cuthbertson was predeceased by Mary, his wife of 67 years, and brothers Alan and Jim.