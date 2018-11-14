WATCH: Red Deer citizens asked to define what public schools should teach next generation

What do students need to be successful?

From promoting mental well-being to teaching compassion and resilience, Red Deer’s public school teachers are called upon to deliver more than the Three Rs.

Parental input indicates that passing on positive character attributes to students is at least as important as high academic achievement, said board chair Bev Manning.

“They want their children to be successful in their work and their life, as well as in school,” she added — “and they want them to be able to engage fully into their community.”

It is important to instil critical thinking and problem-solving skills, but parents said they want their children to develop a life-long love of learning, and the ability to make positive connections with people.

These were some of the goals parents itemized for teachers at a recent feedback meeting. Now, the school board wants to hear what the general community thinks.

Manning is inviting all Red Deerians — even those without school-age children — to get involved in a public engagement process the district launched this week.

It will be available to the end of the month through a Thoughtexchange questionnaire Click Here to participate It seeks input on two questions: What are your hopes for students to be successful in learning, work and life? And what opportunities should students have in our schools to be successful in life?

Manning said the district has heard from students, district staff and parents; now it’s the community’s turn to speak up about the things public school teachers should be imparting to students.

She would like all citizens to reflect on their hopes and aspirations for the next generation. As young people spend much of their day in school, the education system has a big impact on students — as well as the city as a whole, added Manning.

With 11,000 students, 1,400 staff members and a budget of $125 million, the division is a major employer and economic generator.

“We encourage you to participate… Our community’s input will help guide the district and our schools on the future we all want for our students.”

Manning feels it will be valuable to get new ideas, or to get confirmation that the school district is on the right track.

Three years ago, the Red Deer Public School District offered a similar questionnaire that revealed many parents were concerned about the mental health of young people. They felt social media and other factors were causing new anxieties, said Manning, who noted this input was a factor in the district hiring mental health workers to reach out to troubled students.


Red Deer Public School Board Chair Bev Manning. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

