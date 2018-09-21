Red Deer citizens restrain suspect motorist who caused several collisions and fled

Police thank the public, but caution about getting into ‘harm’s way’

Red Deer RCMP arrested a 34-year-old man after the stolen truck he was driving collided with several vehicles in north Red Deer on Thursday.

At about 5 p.m., Red Deer RCMP responded to reports that a truck driving at high speed in north Red Deer was involved in a collision after allegedly running a red light at the intersection of 60th Street and Taylor Drive.

This same vehicle then collided with a transit bus stopped at Horn Street. The truck driver fled on foot and was pursued by a number of citizens, who restrained him in an alley behind Hewson Avenue until police arrived.

RCMP continue to investigate and do not believe citizens suffered serious injuries as a result of the collisions. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer earlier this week after it was left unlocked and running.

Red Deer RCMP thank the public for their support during this series of potentially dangerous incidents, but remind citizens of the importance of not placing themselves in harm’s way when interacting with criminals.

The male suspect faces numerous charges. His name cannot be released, as those charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.