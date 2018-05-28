Red Deer City Council (Advocate file photo.)

Red Deer city council approves bylaw for mobile SCS unit

Hospital and Safe Harbour parking lots are approved stops

Forging into unknown territory despite some personal misgivings and community opposition, Red Deer city council approved a bylaw to allow a mobile supervised consumption site to operate.

It was an emotional night around the council table on Monday. It culminated in a vote that approved only the hospital parking lot and Safe Harbour Society as approved stops for the mobile SCS unit.

Many councillors referring to the pile of letters received from Red Deerians who want no part of any kind of safe injection site — despite Alberta Health’s argument it would save people from overdosing in the fentanyl crisis.

Those on the other side of the issue have criticized council for supposedly dragging its feet while local drug addicts die.

Coun. Tanya Handley shed tears over the implication council is responsible for overdose deaths by taking time to investigate impacts of a SCS on the community. ”I have a member of my own family on the waiting list for (drug) treatment that is not there… instead of this (SCS) we need to talk treatment,” she said.

Coun. Dianne Wyntjes made an appeal for people to stop verbal assaults through social media. “I don’t want to kill anybody. That hurts when I read that,” she said, adding council is making the best decisions possible, considering “we are on new ground and no one knows what will be with mobile units.”

Coun. Lawrence Lee lashed out at drug dealers, saying more focus is needed to stem the tide of drugs getting into the province.“I’m just saying please, please, please if you get rid of the source… there are other ways of (dealing with) addictions.”

While personal qualms were expressed about a SCS, (most councillors strongly stated their preference for a local drug treatment centre — not yet funded by the province), they mostly saw a place for a SCS in preventing overdose deaths.

Coun. Vesna Higham said she was voting for the bylaw for the limits it would impose — otherwise a mobile SCS could locate anywhere in the city with only landowner approval.

The bylaw was approved unanimously (Coun. Buck Buchanan and Frank Wong were absent) — with conditions attached. To protect the general public, a license for the mobile unit will have to be reviewed in six months, only one license will be approved per calendar year, and the sites where the mobile sites will locate must be cleaned up daily from needle debris or the license will be revoked.

Mayor Tara Veer said council’s duty is to look out for the health and safety of the city’s vulnerable population — as well as everybody else.

Wyntjes argued for the mobile SCS to be a stop-gap measure. With Red Deer’s cold winters, how realistic is it to have addicted people lining up outside to use the two legalized injection sites in the trailer? she asked. “They need to have a site they can use,” so a permanent site is necessary, she added.

City council approved the hospital location at 3942-50A Avenue as an appropriate site as well as Safe Harbour, at 5246-53rd Ave. All other proposed locations are off the table.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
No carriage house — yet — for Red Deer’s Woodlea neighbourhood

Just Posted

Red Deer city council approves bylaw for mobile SCS unit

Hospital and Safe Harbour parking lots are approved stops

Updated: Bentley residents rally to save postal service

Residents concerned Canada Post is moving parcel service to Lacombe

No carriage house — yet — for Red Deer’s Woodlea neighbourhood

Council asks for a city-wide study first

Province announces new centralized abuse line

Call 1-855-4HELPAB to report abuse

Man charged after gun disturbance

Rocky Mountain House seize firearms

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

Nosek, Golden Knights top Capitals in Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

Golden Knights 6 Capitals 4 LAS VEGAS — Tomas Nosek scored the… Continue reading

Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

Warriors 101 Rockets 92 HOUSTON — Stephen Curry and Golden State turned… Continue reading

10 delightful Indigenous experiences in South Okanagan

From secluded hikes to wine tastings, the Osoyoos Indian Band delivers a variety of activities

Discovery Wildlife zoo gets $500 in fines after ice cream eating bear video

Video posted in May caused quite the stir

Dog locked inside hot car in Ponoka

Police say the dog was in the vehicle for 20 minutes without water

Premier Rachel Notley to speak in Red Deer on June 4

She is set to address the Red Deer District Chamber of Commerce

Update: Alberta Mounties make arrest in 2017 gas-and-dash that killed station owner

A man has been charged with second-degree murder seven months after a… Continue reading

Racial profiling: The complications of shopping while black in Canada

As Seattle-based Starbucks Corp. prepares to close 8,000 U.S. cafes Tuesday afternoon… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month