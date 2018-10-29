Red Deer city council approves YMCA partnership

The non-profit’s ‘inclusive’ approach praised by city

After more than two decades, the YMCA will be back in Red Deer to operate the Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer.

Council was nearly unanimous in approving the partnership on Monday.

The only councillor opposed was Dianne Wyntjes, who was uncomfortable the city didn’t put out a general call for bid proposals and did not investigate partnerships with other non-profits before working out an agreement with the YMCA of Northern Alberta.

Wyntjes said the YMCA might have turned out to be the best alternative In the end, but other groups should have had a shot.

Since the Northside Community Centre has been in the works since 2015, she believes there was plenty of time to consider other options.

However, Shelley Gagnon, parks and recreation manager for the city, said the municipality had intended to operate the community centre directly, the way it runs other recreation centres in the city — it was the YMCA who approached the city about coming back to Red Deer, where it used to operate years ago.

Gagnon said discussions between the city and the YMCA soon determined there would be many “value added“ benefits, from revenues raised by YMCA programs (that offer lower rates for lower income residents) and from the fundraising that stays with community programs.

Council voted to add needed operating funds on top of a previously approved $375,600, which was set as a “placeholder” in 2015.

A further one-time $280,000 will be added to this in 2019 from taxes, as well as $48,000 of on-going funding.

Starting in 2020 there will be $425,000 added annually in on-going funds, and the same amount to the end of the five-year contract in 2023.

The non-profit YMCA originally came to Red Deer as part of an army camp that operated here during Second World War.

The YMCA later returned to run limited programs out of a closed school near the Memorial Centre, but ultimately couldn’t raise the money needed for a newer, larger centre that was needed, “so they made the hard decision to pull out” in the 1990s, said historian Coun. Michael Dawe.

Nick Parkinson, president and CEO of the YMCA Northern Alberta, said the organization is now much larger, more adept at fundraising and has deep roots in communities throughout Alberta. In Red Deer it plans to create 14 full-time equivalent jobs, and co-ordinate 30 volunteers When it steps in to run the Northside Community Centre in July 2019.

Parkinson said he‘s excited to work with the city to serve the needs of children, adults and seniors and families of North Red Deer.

Gagnon said she is also glad to partner with an organization that works towards bettering people and communities. She stressed the YMCA and the city are “aligned” in offering programs that Red Deerians have stated they need or want.

Several councillors recounted personally benefitting from the YMCA, including Coun. Tanya Handley, who got her first job as a 16-year-old working at a summer camp run by the YMCA in Fort McMurray.

