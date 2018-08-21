Red Deer City Council debates licensing mobile supervised consumption sites on Tuesday in council chambers. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Red Deer city council considers new business licence bylaw

All businesses operating in the City of Red Deer will require a business license if council approves a new business licence bylaw, which heard first reading at Monday’s meeting.

Erin Stuart, Inspections & Licensing Manager, said the current licence bylaw is outdated and doesn’t accommodate the needs of Red Deer business owners.

“We are proposing a new bylaw that not only ensures fair and equitable treatment for all businesses, but also considers the need for better data as we evaluate economic development opportunities in our city,” she said.

The existing licence bylaw was adopted over 20 years ago, and has had few amendments. The existing bylaw only allows licensing of specific types of businesses, and is not inclusive of all. Other businesses may have been previously operating with an occupancy permit. The new business licence bylaw allows for either annual renewable licences or short-term licenses, depending on the business’ needs.

Additional changes to the proposed bylaw include simplifying definitions and business categories, creating an equitable, simple fee structure, reducing unnecessary provisions specific to regulated business, and consolidating the Drinking Establishment Licensing Bylaw and the Late Night Clubs Bylaw within the bylaw.

“The proposed bylaw will be simple and easy to understand. It will also be flexible to changes in technology, business models and other trends in business that we might see in the coming years,” said Stuart.

Second and third readings will be considered at the city council meeting on September 4. Following that, the city will inform business owners of the requirements and encourage them to apply and obtain their licenses.

